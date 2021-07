Pedro Pascal attends the LA Premiere of "The Mandalorian" at the El Capitan Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) The Emmy Nominations were released yesterday. Two huge blockbusters tied each other for the most nominations this year. Those shows are, The Crown, and The Mandalorian both receiving 24 nods each. If you have not had the chance to see those shows yet, do yourself a favor and try to set aside some quality binging time. Marvels, WandaVision added to Disney’s total with 23 nominations. Closely behind with 21 are the HULU hit The Handmaids Tale, and everyone’s favorite Saturday Night Live.