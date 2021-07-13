I Can't Stop Wearing These Lightweight Sneakers That Had a 10,000-Person Waitlist

When it comes to dresses, it tends to feel like people have pretty strong preferences for where they like them to end. I know some who would never be seen out of a midi or max length. But for me, it's all about the mini. Especially in the summer, minidresses are the most effortless outfit you can consider. Every style looks cute with sandals, clogs, loafers, sneakers, mules… I can keep going. Most can be dressed up, but you always know you are going to look cute and casual no matter what minidress you grab. So here I shopped my favorites from this year: There are puff sleeves and cut-outs, smocked and corseted bodices, flowy skirts and formfitting ones, too; plus an array of shades from pink and yellow to floral and polka dots.