Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dauphin County, PA

Dauphin County Prison to begin allowing visitation without COVID-19 vaccination requirement on July 19

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sS5jE_0avlXCXq00

In-person visitation – without a COVID-19 vaccination requirement – will resume at Dauphin County Prison on July 19, county officials said Tuesday.

Visitors will have their temperatures checked prior to entry and will be required to wear masks during their visit, the county said. The mask requirement is in accordance with CDC guidance for congregate living facilities.

“Visitation improves the mood, wellness, and outlooks of inmates, so we wanted to resume visits as soon as we could – in a safe and responsible manner,” Dauphin County Commissioner and Prison Board Chair Mike Pries said.

The prison began allowing limited visitation on June 18 -- with a requirement that all visitors have vaccinations.

Inmates are responsible for notifying their visitors of the schedule and have them added to a visitors list, the county said.

Visitors will have a temperature check and answer a series of COVID-related questions prior to entry.

Download the FOX43 app

Comments / 0

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dauphin County, PA
Health
County
Dauphin County, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Dauphin County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vaccinations#Covid 19#Cdc#Prison Board#Covid#Fox43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy