Lake Elsinore, CA

1,250 more homes coming to Beaumont, Lake Elsinore

By Jonathan Lansner
San Bernardino County Sun
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilders’ land rush continues in the Inland Empire with two land sales that will create 1,250 new residences. Broker Province West says Meritage Homes has bought 850 home sites in Beaumont and KB Home acquired 400 lots in Lake Elsinore. In Beaumont, Irvine-based landowner SunCal sold the final phases of...

www.sbsun.com

