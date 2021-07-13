Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood looks past rising consumer prices to focus on deflation

By Syndicated Content
wsau.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Deflation will likely become a larger force in financial markets in the year ahead despite the recent spike in consumer prices to 13-year highs, star stockpicker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest said in a webinar on Tuesday. U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in 13...

wsau.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deflation#Consumer Prices#Technology Stocks#Ark Invest#Reuters#Ark Invest#The Labor Department#Ark Innovation Etf#Treasury#Draftkings Inc#Ark Innovation Etf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow 35,000: Inside the climb ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting

What a difference just four days can make for stock market investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 35,000 on Friday for the first time in history, after registering its worst drop since October on Monday with a 725.81 point pullback. The sharp decline was prompted by a rapid...
StocksShareCast

US open: Nasdaq-100 at record high as analysts wax optimistic on earnings

Trading on Wall Street is off to a positive start on the back of a slew of positive corporate earnings, including from Intel, Snap and Twitter overnight. With 18% of companies in the US having already reported second quarter earnings, strategists at JP Morgan said analysts' estimates for the quarter remained "too conservative, with a likely continued inflection higher".
MarketsCNBC

Gold dips as yields perk up, dollar strengthens

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,800.72 per ounce by 1:43 pm ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% lower at $1,801.80. Gold fell and was heading for a weekly dip on Friday as a stronger dollar, firmer yields and equity markets chipped away at its appeal. Spot gold fell 0.3% to...
Stockskdal610.com

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc,...
BusinessNBC San Diego

Investors Are Worried About Inflation. How Bonds Can Help

Inflation can cause trouble for bonds. At the same time, they still help portfolios bounce back after downturns. And some bonds are specifically designed to protect investors against rising prices. Bonds are typically thought of as the safer part of an investors' portfolio — a form of protection when the...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Bond market investors pricing in at least one interest rate hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Friday notched a second week of gains, after a few. volatile days when currencies moved with shifting risk appetite, as the market shifted focus to next week's. Federal Reserve meeting. Some analysts wondered, though, whether the dollar's recent rally might...
Marketsomahanews.net

Gold falls as U.S. stock indexes rise

CHICAGO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as the U.S. stock indexes rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 3.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.2 percent, to close at 1,801.8 dollars per ounce. Investors' appetite...
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar set for weekly gain as data signals retail sales rebound

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie on track to gain 0.2% for week * Flash estimate shows Canadian retail sales up 4.4% in June * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, but was on track to end a volatile week slightly higher as global equity markets rose and a preliminary estimate showed Canadian retail sales recovering in June. The loonie weakened 0.1% to 1.2582 per greenback, or 79.48 U.S. cents. Since the start of the week, the Canadian currency has gained 0.2%, after three weekly declines. It was pressured earlier in the week by worries that the Delta variant of the coronavirus would impede the global economic recovery. On Monday, it hit a five-month low of 1.2807. World stocks rose as a survey showed business activity in the euro zone expanded in July at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, fell 0.6% to $71.46 a barrel. Still, oil was on track to end the week little changed after a surprising recovery from Monday's slide, underpinned by expectations that supply will remain tight as demand recovers. Canadian retail sales dropped 2.1% in May from April, Statistics Canada said, less than a 3.0% decline forecast by analysts. A flash estimate for June showed a gain of 4.4% as businesses forced to shut down amid a potent third wave of COVID-19 infections began to reopen. Last week, the Bank of Canada took a mostly optimistic stance on the country's economy as it cut the pace of bond purchases to C$2 billion per week. Yields on Canadian government bonds were higher across the curve on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields climbed. The 10-year rose 1.3 basis points to 1.217%, after hitting a five-month low of 1.104% on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Have US economic growth and inflation rates peaked?

The big story of the second quarter of 2021 was the sharp reversal in the trend of long-term US Treasury rates and US inflation expectations, which both fell, says Eric Stein, Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Fixed Income at Eaton Vance. Long-term rates fell 25 basis points (bps) during...
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Hits 35K as Rally Spurs Fresh Index Records

In a mirror image to last week, the major market indexes continued to rebound from Monday's sharp selloff to close Friday at new record highs across the board. Today's gains came on the back of mixed economic data. On the plus side, IHS Markit's flash purchasing managers index (PMI) hit a record high of 63.1 in July, with growth supported by an uptick in new orders across the manufacturing sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy