Don’t Miss Out on the Mega-Comfy Green Sneakers Helen Mirren Wore to Cannes

Helen Mirren at 'The Velvet Underground' premiere at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in France on July 7, 2021. LAURENT VU/JP PARIENTE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The arrival of the Cannes Film Festival always means we’re about to see some stunning photos of actors and actresses in absolutely gorgeous red carpets ensembles. The inspiration doesn’t have to start and end at the red carpet though. Sometimes the casual looks are some of our favorites!

When Dame Helen Mirren arrived in France for the festival, she proved that it really can be easy being green. She wore a sweater, a plaid skirt and green OCA Low Cariuma sneakers, which are still available for all of us to buy online!

Helen Mirren wearing Cariuma OCA Low sneakers in France on July 8, 2021. Broadimage/Shutterstock

These sneakers, which are available for all genders, are major hits for Cariuma, having accrued over 6,600 reviews (so far). Shoppers say they’re “extremely comfortable” and required “no breaking-in period.” One even said it was “like they were made for [their] feet.” Others “love that they are ethically sourced” and that they really are “as cute as they seem” in pictures. We can see why so many shoppers are buying multiple colors. They say they’re “truly the best shoes [they’ve] ever owned,” so why wouldn’t they?

These low-top sneakers have a durable cotton upper that’s made without pesticides of harmful chemicals, and the rubber for the outsole and brand’s signature toe cap is ethically harvested from trees. Meanwhile, the lining, laces, threads and labels are all made from recycled plastic bottles, while the brand’s famous memory foam insole is now completely vegan! Now these are some guilt-free shoes.

Don’t forget to check out the smaller details as well, such as the metal eyelets and aglets, the cushioned collar and the pull-tab at the back of the heel!

Helen Mirren wearing Cariuma OCA Low sneakers in France on July 8, 2021. Broadimage/Shutterstock

The green shade is such an awesome pick for spring and summer, but it’s far from the only color available. There are nine others as well. You can go for a classic white or black sneaker, keep things neutral with a nude or grey or go for a less expected hue, such as yellow, red, pink or navy blue!

Another reason we love these sneakers — and why they’re so popular — is that they’re so versatile. As Mirren proved, they can easily work with a skirt or a dress, which is definitely something not all sneakers are capable of. Of course, they’re also always down to be paired with your favorite pair of jeans, whether long and skinny or wide and cropped. We’re also picturing them with a romper or jumpsuit, a co-ord shorts set or joggers and a hoodie. They’re up for just about anything!

Cariuma sneakers are so popular that sizes definitely tend to sell out, so we recommend picking up your favorite pair ASAP. Whether you’re planning your own trip to France or simply need some new kicks for taking the dog for a walk around the block, we have a feeling you’re going to love these!

Not your style? Shop all other shoes available at Cariuma here! Free shipping!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!