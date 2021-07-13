Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Don’t Miss Out on the Mega-Comfy Green Sneakers Helen Mirren Wore to Cannes

By Suzy Forman
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3lBU_0avlWwbH00
Helen Mirren at 'The Velvet Underground' premiere at the 74th Cannes Film Festival in France on July 7, 2021. LAURENT VU/JP PARIENTE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The arrival of the Cannes Film Festival always means we’re about to see some stunning photos of actors and actresses in absolutely gorgeous red carpets ensembles. The inspiration doesn’t have to start and end at the red carpet though. Sometimes the casual looks are some of our favorites!

When Dame Helen Mirren arrived in France for the festival, she proved that it really can be easy being green. She wore a sweater, a plaid skirt and green OCA Low Cariuma sneakers, which are still available for all of us to buy online!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MlkuY_0avlWwbH00
Helen Mirren wearing Cariuma OCA Low sneakers in France on July 8, 2021. Broadimage/Shutterstock

These sneakers, which are available for all genders, are major hits for Cariuma, having accrued over 6,600 reviews (so far). Shoppers say they’re “extremely comfortable” and required “no breaking-in period.” One even said it was “like they were made for [their] feet.” Others “love that they are ethically sourced” and that they really are “as cute as they seem” in pictures. We can see why so many shoppers are buying multiple colors. They say they’re “truly the best shoes [they’ve] ever owned,” so why wouldn’t they?

These low-top sneakers have a durable cotton upper that’s made without pesticides of harmful chemicals, and the rubber for the outsole and brand’s signature toe cap is ethically harvested from trees. Meanwhile, the lining, laces, threads and labels are all made from recycled plastic bottles, while the brand’s famous memory foam insole is now completely vegan! Now these are some guilt-free shoes.

Don’t forget to check out the smaller details as well, such as the metal eyelets and aglets, the cushioned collar and the pull-tab at the back of the heel!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uh6LG_0avlWwbH00
Helen Mirren wearing Cariuma OCA Low sneakers in France on July 8, 2021. Broadimage/Shutterstock

The green shade is such an awesome pick for spring and summer, but it’s far from the only color available. There are nine others as well. You can go for a classic white or black sneaker, keep things neutral with a nude or grey or go for a less expected hue, such as yellow, red, pink or navy blue!

Another reason we love these sneakers — and why they’re so popular — is that they’re so versatile. As Mirren proved, they can easily work with a skirt or a dress, which is definitely something not all sneakers are capable of. Of course, they’re also always down to be paired with your favorite pair of jeans, whether long and skinny or wide and cropped. We’re also picturing them with a romper or jumpsuit, a co-ord shorts set or joggers and a hoodie. They’re up for just about anything!

Cariuma sneakers are so popular that sizes definitely tend to sell out, so we recommend picking up your favorite pair ASAP. Whether you’re planning your own trip to France or simply need some new kicks for taking the dog for a walk around the block, we have a feeling you’re going to love these!

Not your style? Shop all other shoes available at Cariuma here! Free shipping!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Pesticides#Sneaker#Lululemon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Victoria Beckham looks golden and gorgeous in chic cargo shorts

David and Victoria Beckham have had some pretty iconic fashion moments over the years, and their 22nd wedding anniversary seemed like the perfect time to walk down memory lane!. David posted some sweet photos in tribute to his wife on Sunday, reminiscing over some of their matching outfits over the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Angelina Jolie Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a White Tee, Corduroy Pants & Classic Pumps

Angelina Jolie proved once and for all why she is the ultimate cool mom during an outing in Paris today. The “Mr & Mrs. Smith” actress shopped on the Champs Elysées this afternoon alongside a three of her six kids, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh. For the occasion, Jolie herself went effortlessly chic in a staple white T-shirt tucked into high-rise corduory pants; she also made sure to include a protective white face mask as they walked the streets of France.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Golda' Starring Helen Mirren Sells to Bleecker Street, ShivHans

Bleecker Street and ShivHans have secured U.S. rights to “Golda,” a biopic about Israel’s only female prime minister, Golda Meir. The film stars Helen Mirren, an expert at revealing the inner lives of public figures in films like “The Queen.” It will be directed by Guy Nattiv, an Oscar winner for his short film “Skin,” with a script from “Florence Foster Jenkins” writer Nicholas Martin. The film will begin shooting in October in Europe.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Dame Helen Mirren needs comfort to be glamorous

Dame Helen Mirren says comfort makes her feel her most glamorous. The 'F9' star insisted being at ease with what she is wearing helps to "transform" her look because it stops her from appearing as "stiff" as she would if there was any element of her appearance that she felt self-conscious about.
Moviesarcamax.com

Sunday Best: Helen Mirren effortlessly lights up Cannes red carpet

You might not be in need of a ray of sunshine these days, but here’s one anyway: the always resplendent presence of Helen Mirren, on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6. Note the magnificent jewels, the casually held sunglasses, the expression of, “Yes, I know I’m glorious, and I’m fine with it.” In other words, another master class from Dame Helen. How nice to see red carpets back again.
TV & VideosABC7 Chicago

Helen Mirren talks about lending her voice to 'When Nature Calls'

NEW YORK -- On YouTube, talking animals rack up millions of views. The videos show wild animals that are given human voices through skilled editing in post-production, and the result can be hilarious. The videos inspired a British show, and now an American version called "When Nature Calls." The new...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Why Helen Mirren put on makeup every day during the pandemic

For Helen Mirren, a full face of makeup is all in a day’s work — even when she’s working from home. The 75-year-old star brought a little glamour to her quarantine routine, recently revealing that she still glammed up during lockdown with her husband, director Taylor Hackford. “Every day I...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Helen Mirren reveals her daily secret during lockdown

As Dame Helen Mirren made a welcome return to the red carpet at the Cannes film festival, she revealed her lockdown secret. The 75-year-old Oscar-winning actress said she put on make-up every day during the COVID-19 lockdown and it wasn’t for husband Taylor Hackford, but to make herself feel beautiful and maintain some normality.
ApparelTelegraph

The posh colour you don't need to be posh to wear

Wearing white head to toe used to be one of those fashion fantasies only the wealthy or aristocratic could indulge in real life. “When you look at historical photographs from the Colonial era, it’s amazing how many Europeans wore white, even when their accommodation was basic and they were surrounded by mud,” says Paco Delgado, costume designer on many a huge period movie (Les Miserables as well as Disney’s forthcoming Jungle Cruise and Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile remake), “and that’s because white denotes power. It says ‘I have lots of servants to wash and press my clothes’, or ‘I have so many clothes I can change several times a day’ ”.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Timothée Chalamet Is Edgy in Pink Graphic T-Shirt & Givenchy Boots at Cannes Film Festival

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. It’s safe to say that Timothée Chalamet is officially back on the red carpet circuit. For his second appearance at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, the actor took a slightly more casual and edgy route at the latest photocall for Wes Anderson’s new film, “The French Dispatch.”
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Marion Cotillard Does Beach-Chic in a Flowing Cutout Dress, Floppy Hat & Silver Sandals in Cannes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Marion Cotillard is continuing to make the 2021 Cannes Film Festival her personal runway. This afternoon, the “Annette” actress donned a sleek ensemble that’s utterly perfect for a beach trip on the French coastline.
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy