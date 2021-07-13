Cancel
Trouble Relationship

Scooter Braun’s Estranged Wife Yael Cohen: 5 Things to Know After Split

By Yana Grebenyuk
 11 days ago
Yael Cohen with Scooter Braun insetted. Shutterstock (2)

After seven years of marriage, Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen have officially split.

“They are still currently living together, but eventually Scooter will be moving out,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021, nothing that the estranged pair “are remaining amicable for the sake of the kids.”

Braun and Cohen tied the knot in July 2014 in Whistler, Canada. They welcomed their son Jagger in February 2015, their son Levi in November 2016 and their daughter, Hart, in December 2018.

After expanding their family, the businesswoman previously talked about how her date nights look with Braun.

“Sometimes they’re really exciting and we go and do something fun where we go and take a night with friends and do something that we love,” she exclusively told Us in March 2020. “And sometimes it’s literally just making dinner and watching Love Is Blind on the couch, which is equally as exciting, not gonna lie.”

At the time, Cohen highlighted the importance of focusing on one another when they had the chance.

“I think it’s just turning off the phone and being with each other, wherever that is. Sometimes that’s at home and sometimes that’s out, but being intentional and purposeful because that’s our time,” she explained.

The philanthropist discussed how she and Scooter made their relationship a priority after so many years together.

“Sometimes things are going to have more attention and sometimes things are going to have less attention, but knowing that we signed up for better or for worse and giving each other what we need in that moment. I look at everything through the lens of 20 years down the road,” she told Us. “Am I going to look back and be proud of how we responded to something, how we dealt with something, how we figured it out? I always want the answer to be ‘yes.’”

Cohen, whose social media is filled with photos of her family, also reflected on how they center themselves and their children amid their busy work days.

“We show up for each other. Nothing, and I mean nothing is more important than each other. Than being there to support and love each other,” she discussed with The Tot in 2019. “I am present when I’m present, meaning my physical presence is not enough, my mental and emotional presence is what’s important. It’s easy to think you’re in the same room so that’s enough but it’s not, kids have to feel seen and important. I always let me kids know that they are important, their thoughts are important.”

Scroll down for five things to know about Braun’s estranged wife:

