Rochester, MN

After Over 20 Pedestrian Deaths – MnDOT Launches New Walk Safely Campaign

By Luke Lonien
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 12 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It has been a deadly year on Minnesota roads, and that is not just for those traveling in vehicles. So far in 2021, 24 people have died while walking on Minnesota roads, and another 224 people have lost their lives in vehicle crashes. In an effort to reduce fatalities among people walking and improving safety for all travelers, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has launched a new statewide pedestrian safety campaign.

Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

