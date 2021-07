Maria Taylor found herself in the midst of a controversy just a couple of weeks ago after a clip of Rachel Nichols making disparaging remarks about her was revealed online. In these comments, Nichols claimed that Taylor got her job at ESPN as a result of diversity quotas and that she didn't deserve to be taking Nichols' spot. These remarks came with quite a bit of outrage and rightfully so especially considering Taylor has proven herself to be one of the more talented hosts at the network.