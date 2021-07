TikTok users are going viral with a “free shirt hack” at Walt Disney World. User Amanda DiMeo first posted about the “hack” in May. Cast Members at Magic Kingdom flagged DiMeo’s clothing as a violation of the resort’s dress code due to its revealing nature. She was given a $50 voucher for a new shirt, but after speaking with a manager, ended up with a $75 Spirit Jersey that she was then required to wear. She told Fox News, “Everyone was super nice about the whole process and I didn’t expect the video [to go] that viral.”