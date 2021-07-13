Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee Business Journal

Regal Beloit will add 'Rexnord' to corporate name after $3.7 billion transaction

By Rich Kirchen
Posted by 
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Regal Beloit Inc. will change its name to Regal Rexnord Corp. after the Beloit-based company takes over Milwaukee-based Rexnord’s legacy industrial business.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rexnord#Regal Beloit Inc#Regal Rexnord Corp
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Monarch Mining Corporation Announces a $11.25 Million Transaction With Gold Royalty Corp.

Transaction aimed at strengthening Monarch's balance sheet in preparation for the Beaufor mine and Beacon mill reopening. Non-dilutive financing to increase Monarch's cash and cash equivalent position to approximately $30 million. MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 23, 2021 / MONARCH MINING CORPORATION ('Monarch' or the 'Corporation') (TSX:GBAR)(OTCQX:GBARF) is pleased...
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee-based recruiting software firm Circa buys DiversityJobs

Circa, a Milwaukee-based recruiting software company formerly known as LocalJobNetwork, has acquired Colorado-based DiversityJobs, according to a Wednesday announcement. Founded in 1994, Circa is owned by Infosoft Group LLC. In addition to recruiting products, it provides technology for complying with the U.S. Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP), which requires federal contractors to take affirmative action and follow non-discrimination laws in hiring.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Royal Bank of Canada Has $70.19 Million Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.21% of Regal Beloit worth $70,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Businessbloomberglaw.com

FireEye Sued Over $1.2 Billion Private Equity Transaction (1)

A FireEye Inc. investor sued it in Delaware on Tuesday, seeking to investigate claims that its planned $1.2 billion deal with Symphony Technology Group, a private equity firm, would rip off public investors for the benefit of the cybersecurity company’s CEO. The lawsuit stems from an all-cash transaction announced in...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Regal Beloit worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kohlberg & Company Completes $1.1 Billion Continuation Vehicle Transaction With BlackRock, GIC And Lexington Partners

Kohlberg & Company ("Kohlberg"), a leading private equity firm with over 34 years of experience, closed a $1.1 billion Continuation Vehicle transaction co-led by affiliates of BlackRock, GIC and Lexington Partners. The Continuation Vehicle encompasses the remaining assets of Kohlberg Investors VII ("Fund VII"), a 2012 vintage fund with $1.6 billion in capital commitments, and is the first continuation vehicle to be established by Kohlberg.
MarketsPosted by
Robb Report

The Exploding NFT Market Logged $2.4 Billion in Transactions During Q2

The price of Bitcoin is down but, contrary to conventional wisdom, the market for NFTs has not faded. The NFT phenomenon dominated the first quarter of 2021, culminating on March 11th with Beeple’s record price of $69 million at Christie’s. A month later, in mid-April, the price of Bitcoin reached its apex around $63,500. Since then Bitcoin’s dollar price has dropped by more than half. Nevertheless, NFT sales have not just remained on par with the pace of the first quarter of 2021, according to a Dapp Industry Report, but exceeded them in the second quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends? A Five-Year Analysis For Regal Beloit

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders. Retained earnings is calculated as:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,700 Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000. A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the...
San Mateo, CAThomasNet Industrial News Room

Tipalti Continues Revenue Growth by More Than 80%, Increases Annualized Transactions to More Than $23 Billion

B2B fintech unicorn completes first acquisition, hires GM of Mass Pay, continues aggressive employee hiring. San Mateo, CA, July 14, 2021 - Tipalti, the leading global payables automation company, grew its revenue by 83% in the first half of 2021 relative to the first half of 2020. Tipalti continued its rapid growth, surpassing $23 billion in annualized transactions in the first half of 2021, up from $18 billion in the second half of 2020 and 115% from the first half of 2020. Tipalti also surpassed the 1,500 mark for active customers.
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Canadian company to purchase interest in Wisconsin gold and copper deposits for $7 million

A Canadian company is in the process of purchasing the mineral rights for two Wisconsin deposits rich in gold and copper for $7 million after they were listed for sale in May. Green Light Metals indicated it would purchase the rights to the Bend and Reef deposits on July 6 from Aquila Resources, according to a press release. According to the company's business listing online, Green Light is based in Toronto, Ontario, and was founded in April 2020.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,756 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Piedmont Lithium at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,641 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Black Knight worth $84,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson Sells 49,500 Shares

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, May 10th, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.88, for a total value of $14,497,560.00. On Monday, June 21st, Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares...
MarketsLife Style Extra

UPDATE: AssetCo raises GBP25 million for Rize ETF majority stake

AssetCo PLC - Asset and wealth manager based in Monmouthshire, Wales - Reports completion of oversubscribed placing, raising GBP25 million, with 1.7 million shares priced at 1,450 pence each. Notes that the placing shares represent around 26% of the company's existing issued share capital. Says Numis Securities Ltd acted as the company's financial adviser and sole bookrunner for the bookbuild, while Arden Partners PLC is acting as nominated adviser and broker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy