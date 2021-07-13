Book Scene: Take a delicious journey through Italy

Yakima native Teresa Lust’s “A Blissful Feast” is both travelogue and cookbook. The book recalls Lust’s extensive travels through the Piedmont, Maremma and Le Marche regions of Italy in the early 2000s. Brimming with interesting stories of the natural and cultural history of Italy, the book also details the story of Lust’s journey to reconnect with her Italian heritage and transition from chef to cook, rather than the usual cook to chef.