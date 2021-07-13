Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia Ranked by CNBC as “America’s Top State for Business”

By Maryam Shah
NORFOLK, VA (STL.News) Governor Ralph Northam today announced that CNBC, a world leader in business news, has named Virginia as America’s “Top State for Business” in 2021. The Governor joined CNBC at the Port of Virginia for a live broadcast where the winner was revealed following an extensive study of 85 distinct metrics across 10 competitiveness categories. CNBC’s scorecard highlighted the Commonwealth’s education system, workforce, and commitment to equity and inclusion.

