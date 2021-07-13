Cancel
Accidents

5 killed in crane collapse at residential tower in Canada

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 11 days ago
KELOWNA, British Columbia — (AP) — Five people died when a crane toppled off a 25-story residential tower in Canada, police said Tuesday.

Four construction workers on the ground were killed in the accident Monday in Kelowna, 241 miles (390 kilometers) east of Vancouver, police Insp. Adam MacIntosh said.

The crane operator hasn’t been found but police believe his body is buried in the rubble, MacIntosh said.

The upper portion of the crane smashed into a neighboring building.

Jonathan Friesen, head of the Mission Group, the development company building the structure, said he doesn’t know what caused the crane to fall.

The collapse knocked out power for most of the city’s downtown core and forced an evacuation of the surrounding area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

