Beginning August 16, WITF welcomes On Point back to the schedule. Host Meghna Chakrabarti leads provocative conversations that help make sense of the world. Meghna will sound familiar to you. she was one of the co-hosts to Here and Now prior to landing the full-time hosting job. Meghna was the host of Radio Boston, WBUR’s acclaimed local weekday show. She has also been the host of Modern Love: The Podcast, a collaboration of WBUR and The New York Times (2016-2020).