Thieves steal custom tricycle from Tupelo boy

TUPELO • A 13-year-old boy had his life turned upside down after thieves stole his prized possession – a tricycle designed to fit his special needs.

Ramsey Meadows has “Down Syndrome and a touch of autism,” and he always parks his three-wheeled bike under the carport of their Pemberton Avenue home in Yates Acres, his mother, Stacy Flowers, said.

“My son is special needs, and he has a routine,” Flowers said. “His whole world has been turned upside down.”

She said Meadows has parked his bike in the same spot for two years. That routine is important to him.

“He takes special care to back it into the same spot under the carport,” she said.

The special trike was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, July 7. The following morning it was gone.

While the theft of a bike would affect any child, it hit Meadows especially hard.

The family got the special, $2,100 tricycle two years ago through Medicaid. The trike is designed to give special needs children, like Meadows, greater mobility.

“He doesn’t have the balance to ride a regular bicycle. This one has three wheels so he can ride.

“He loved that bike,” she said. “He was on it all the time.”

After discovering the trike was missing, Flowers filed a report with the Tupelo Police Department. She is hopeful police will be able to locate it.

Flowers said none of the neighbors have reported car burglaries recently, but she did say there were a bunch of kids “riding around tearing up stuff.”

Flowers doesn’t think the culprits knew they were stealing from a special needs child.

“I think whoever took it just thought it was a cool bike,” Flowers said. “It had a hand brake and was real shiny. We washed it regularly, and he took care of it.”

She hopes the trike will be located, but she has started the process to replace it. Flowers said it appears Medicaid will replace the trike. If not, the Northeast Mississippi Down Syndrome support group has already offered to purchase a new one. And once the story went online, Flowers was flooded with offers from individuals wanting to help and donate.

“I am currently overwhelmed and humbled by the community,” Flowers said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the tricycle or who was responsible for the theft is asked to call the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.