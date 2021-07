Whether your budget is $50,000 or $50,000,000, your non-profit organization could become the victim of fraud. NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s program - "Don't Get Burned" – Fraud Detection and Prevention for the Nonprofit Sector can prepare you to be pro-active in protecting your finances by strengthening your internal controls and assessing potential risks. Taking steps to guard program dollars is especially important during this time of the Covid -19 Pandemic.