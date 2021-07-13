Cancel
Vermont State

Vermont Governor, UVM & CCV: Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program

By Maryam Shah
 11 days ago
Montpelier, VT (STL.News) Governor Phil Scott, the University of Vermont (UVM) and Community College of Vermont (CCV) today announced the launch of the Upskill Vermont Scholarship Program, which is intended to address the training needs of Vermont’s workforce, specifically for unemployed or underemployed individuals seeking new opportunities through career change or advancement in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency.

