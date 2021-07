DETROIT -- Jan Little has dedicated her life to improving the lives of others--specifically people with disabilities and veterans. Little is the CEO of Michigan Ability Partners, an Ann Arbor-based organization that has worked since 1985 to create pathways to stability for veterans and individuals with disabilities. And because of her 30-plus-year dedication to the metro Detroit community, Little is the second Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers Game Changers honoree for July's Disability Pride Month.