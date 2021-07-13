Pool Time Now Available Year-round at Sunriver Resort

(Sunriver Resort invited community members to celebrate its grand reopening of The Cove | Photos by Kristine Thomas) Portland resident Tatiana Buys smiled as she watched her six-year-old son Clayton climb the two-story staircase to the Cinder Cone at The Cove Aquatic Center in Sunriver Resort. He waved to her and then launched himself into the spiral water slide, stopping at the bottom before he jumped in. He eagerly told his mom the water was warmer than that of the outside slide, known at the Plunge.