Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sunriver, OR

Pool Time Now Available Year-round at Sunriver Resort

cascadebusnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sunriver Resort invited community members to celebrate its grand reopening of The Cove | Photos by Kristine Thomas) Portland resident Tatiana Buys smiled as she watched her six-year-old son Clayton climb the two-story staircase to the Cinder Cone at The Cove Aquatic Center in Sunriver Resort. He waved to her and then launched himself into the spiral water slide, stopping at the bottom before he jumped in. He eagerly told his mom the water was warmer than that of the outside slide, known at the Plunge.

cascadebusnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
City
Sunriver, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunriver Resort#Summer Days#The Cove Aquatic Center#R H Construction Co#Architecture And Design#Alsc Architects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Biking
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy