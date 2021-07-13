RCAT Stock: The Huge News That Has Red Cat Skyrocketing Today

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.77.