RCAT Stock: The Huge News That Has Red Cat Skyrocketing Today

By William White
InvestorPlace
 12 days ago

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday thanks to news that it’s acquiring Teal Drones for an undisclosed sum. Red Cat is a provider of technology to companies in the drone industry. However, its acquisition of Teal Drones, a commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology leader, will have it entering the space directly.

