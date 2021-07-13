Travel Agents Share Insights on Post-Pandemic Tourism

((L) Mexico is a current popular travel destination. (R) Hawaiian travel is huge at the moment because it’s within the U.S. | Photos courtesy of Sandy Ewing) As the world begins to reopen after our long pandemic shutdown, people are excited to get out and travel again. But as the pros agree, traveling is not as straightforward as it used to be. Staying on top of changing regulations and each destination’s unique requirements is no simple task for travelers or travel agents.