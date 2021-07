Friends: The Reunion was one of the best parts of 2021 so far for sitcom fans, as the cast of the beloved series came together after 17 years for a once-in-a-lifetime special on HBO Max. It took place on the Warner Bros. backlot, with the core Friends cast gathered together on a recreated version of the set, and the iconic fountain as the backdrop. Mega-fans filled out the audience, and there were surprise guests from the series, as well as cameos from superstar fans. The recent 2021 Emmy nomination announcements brought the great news that Friends: The Reunion received a total of four nominations, though star Courteney Cox still isn't completely satisfied.