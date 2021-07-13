Cancel
Handgun sale ban to under 21-year-olds is unconstitutional, appeals court says

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal regulations setting a minimum of 21 years old for purchasing handguns from licensed dealers violate the Second Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. The restrictions were deemed unconstitutional by a divided three-judge panel of the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals. The majority opinion, written by Donald Trump-appointee Judge Julius N. Richardson, said the laws relegated “either the Second Amendment or 18- to 20-year-olds to a second-class status.”

