CHPT Stock: Why ChargePoint’s Battery Is Draining Today

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.