CHPT Stock: Why ChargePoint’s Battery Is Draining Today

By William White
InvestorPlace
 12 days ago

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) stock is losing power on Tuesday and it has to do with a recent stock offering announcement. The drop comes after the company announced that certain shareholders are planning to launch a secondary stock offering. This offering will include 12 million shares with a 30-day option for underwriters to acquire an additional 1.8 million shares.

investorplace.com

#Stock Dilution#Chargepoint#Chargepoint#Chpt#Bank Of America#Gs#Oppenheimer#Red Cat#Rcat#Ahpi#Exela Technologies#Investorplace Com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $24.94 Million Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 324,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $24,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Cabot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Acquires 41,041 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,041 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.09.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Sells $24,944,451.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Director Michael Linse sold 1,061,466 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $24,944,451.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Settling Crypto ETPs In Europe: Coindesk

According to Coindesk, Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE:GS) brokerage division is settling cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. The bank is currently offering the service to a limited number of clients and aims to roll them out to a broader customer base soon. In March, the...
Stockspulse2.com

MRNA Stock: $299 Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) have received a price target increase from $228 to $299 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) have received a price target increase from $228 to $299 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Salveen Richter is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part Sells 422,615 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $9,931,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KHNGY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Snap's Stock Is Soaring Today

SNAP Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is trading significantly higher Friday morning after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. Snap reported second-quarter earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 1 cent per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $982.11 million, which beat the estimate of $844.98 million. Daily active users increased 23% year-over-year to 293 million.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why American Express Stock Is Trading Higher Today

American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) shares are trading higher Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. American Express reported second-quarter earnings of $2.80 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.58 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $10.24 billion, which beat the estimate of $9.54 billion.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Intel Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is trading lower after multiple analyst firms lowered price targets on the stock following its second-quarter financial results. While the company beat consensus estimates, chip shortage concerns weighed on the stock Friday morning. 'While I expect the shortages to bottom out in the second half, it will...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 3,718 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $354,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cannabis Stock Agrify Zoomed 19.5% Today

Shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) popped today, rocketing as high as 19.5% in the first hour of trading before cooling off a bit to end the day up 8.3%. Agrify received its first-ever buy rating from an analyst, and it was enough to send the indoor cannabis grow solutions stock shooting through the roof.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Robert Half International Stock Soared Today

Year-over-year revenue soared 43% for a new quarterly record. Business has rebounded in the U.S. and overseas. Some investors may think Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) is in a boring business. But the stock of the staff consulting firm has been far from boring today, jumping more than 13% Friday morning. Shares pared some of those gains but remained higher by about 8% as of 1:50 p.m. EDT.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 118,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of FedEx worth $448,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Snap Stock Is Skyrocketing Higher Today

Revenue more than doubled year over year. The company swung from a loss in the year-ago quarter to a profit on an adjusted basis. Management says growth will decelerate in Q3 as the company faces tougher comps. What happened. Shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) surged at market open on Friday, rising...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why DiDi Global Stock Is Plummeting Again Today

Shares of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI), a China-based ride-sharing company, fell again today on worries that the Chinese government could significantly penalize the company for its recent U.S. IPO. The tech stock was down by 18.8% as of 11:51 a.m. EDT. So what. Bloomberg News reported yesterday that the Chinese government...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Confluent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

