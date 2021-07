The Oakland Athletics will play the opening round in their series against the San Diego Padres in Petco Park, CA, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 10:10 PM (EDT). The Athletics, who are currently at 56-45, dropped three consecutive matches and are now 5.5 games down of Houston in the AL West Division. The Oakland Athletics will be looking to rebound from a 4-3 setback to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. The A’s were led by Matt Olson and Seth Brown, who each hit a single home run, while Stephen Piscotty added a double and an RBI to round out the offense.