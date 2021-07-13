Elyria man charged in murder of 29-year-old Lorain man

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — *Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

An Elyria man was arrested Tuesday for the murder of a Lorain man earlier this month.

23-year-old Sebastian Fleckenstein was taken into custody Tuesday by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on the west side of Lorain for murdering Heriberto Laboy-Sanchez.

On July 2, Laboy-Sanchez's body was found lifeless in the street near the 2300 block of Apple Avenue. He was 29 years-old from Lorain.

According to police, the suspected murder weapon, a handgun, was located and recovered several days prior to Fleckenstein's arrest. It remains unknown at this time, if there was a motive for the shooting.

Following his arrest, Fleckenstein was transported to the Lorain County Jail. His case will be presented to the Lorain County Prosecutor and additional charges may be applied.

