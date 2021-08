Many AT&T (NYSE:T) investors may wonder whether it’s time to cash out, as the company is anticipated to cut its dividends. But I’m urging investors to rethink their stance, as there’s a very good reason behind the dividend cut, which could benefit investors after considering the capital gains versus dividend income tradeoff. In addition, investors need to consider that T stock already holds the seventh-highest dividend yield of all S&P 500 stocks. Even with a cut, is this really the time to seek new pastures?