EMERGING MARKETS-Energy reform fears trip up Mexico's peso

By Ambar Warrick
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

* Mexican peso on track for worst day in nearly a month * U.S. inflation spikes, risk assets under pressure * Brazil's service sector activity surges in May (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso lost 1% on Tuesday on concerns over more government interference in the energy sector, while most other Latin American currencies fell as rising U.S. inflation raised fears of monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he plans to send a constitutional reform to Congress, widely opposed by independent power firms and investors on grounds that it would hurt competition. Given the president's majority in the Senate and Lower House have been reduced after mid-term elections last month, a consensus with the opposition could be difficult to reach, Citi strategists said in a note, signaling more uncertainty. The Mexican peso dropped as much as 1.1%, heading for its worst day in nearly a month. Recent volatility in the oil market also weighed on the peso. The International Energy Agency warned that while the oil market could see tighter supply due to an OPEC+ dispute, there remains a risk of a dash for market share. Brazil's real, meanwhile, erased losses as the session progressed. Market experts remain fairly constructive on the real to the year-end given economic growth in the country has been wholly positive this year. But they warn of political risks. Data on Tuesday showed services activity in Brazil grew 23.0% in May from last year. Most other currencies fell as the dollar rallied after data showed U.S. consumer prices shot up at their highest rate in 13 years in June. A sustained spike in inflation could push prices above the Fed's target inflation range and compel the U.S. central bank to tighten policy earlier than anticipated. Chile's peso lost 0.9% with a slide in prices of the country's biggest export, copper, on declining China imports, bolstering losses. Peru's sol inched closer to all-time lows, while Colombia's peso slipped marginally. In an update to Argentina's debt woes, the International Monetary Fund said progress was being made in talks over the roughly $45 billion owed to the Fund. Among stocks, Brazilian shares rose 0.6%, bucking gloom in other regional benchmarks. Pharmaceutical company Hypera topped Brazil's index after it said it acquired 12 over-the-counter and prescription brands in Latam from France's Sanofi for $190.3 million. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1337.76 0.82 MSCI LatAm 2567.83 0.44 Brazil Bovespa 128352.97 0.59 Mexico IPC 49368.13 -0.85 Chile IPSA 4185.60 -1.36 Argentina MerVal 64138.64 -0.119 Colombia COLCAP 1292.89 -0.43 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1704 0.05 Mexico peso 20.0467 -1.00 Chile peso 749.4 -0.88 Colombia peso 3819.2 -0.03 Peru sol 3.976 -0.56 Argentina peso 96.1200 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Paul Simao and Dan Grebler)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Mexican Peso#Mexico#The Federal Reserve#Congress#Senate#Lower House#Citi#Fed#Brazilian#Key Latin American#Latest Daily#Msci Emerging Markets#Colcap
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso cheers rate hike prospects

* Mexico inflation rises more than expected * 25bp rate hike likely in Mexico next month - economist * Copper prices rise on earnings optimism * Mexico's Alfa rises on strong Q2 (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases spurred caution, while Mexico's peso gained after data showing higher than-expected-inflation fueled bets of more interest rate hikes. After hitting one-month lows on Wednesday, Mexico's peso rose 0.2%, erasing early session losses. Consumer prices rose 5.75% during the first two weeks of this month, data showed, accelerating slightly from the previous two-week period and above expectations of 5.65%. "The central bank has shown that it will act to clamp down on above-target inflation, suggesting that another 25bp rate hike, to 4.50%, is likely at its next meeting in August," said Nikhil Sanghani, an EM economist with Capital Economics. But COVID fears remained. Mexico on Wednesday posted its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since early January. Brazil's real shed 0.3%, as infections rose by more than 54,000 on Wednesday. More infections are likely to cause renewed lockdown measures and further hamper growth in Latam's largest economy. But helping keep hopes of bettering economic fundamentals alive, Brazil's government on Thursday cut its 2021 primary budget deficit forecast, on an expected jump in tax revenues on the back of stronger economic growth. Peru's sol rose 0.2% as copper prices rose on optimism over a strong second-quarter earnings season. Optimism over corporate earnings also helped investors look past recent concerns over economic growth, with broader emerging markets staging a strong recovery. Safe-havens such as the dollar and the Japanese yen came off peaks hit this week, while the European Central Bank vowed to keep policy dovish for even longer to shore up economic growth. But Latin American assets lagged their peers due to rising COVID-19 cases in major economies. The Pan American Health Organization said the Americas is facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, as it warned countries with low inoculation rates are seeing increases in COVID-19 and repeated a call for vaccine donations. Losses in Colombia's peso were somewhat mitigated as ratings agency Fitch said the new tax reform bill will help stabilize the country's strained public finances. But the agency said more fiscal action was required to bring down government debt levels. Mexico's IPC index led gains among Latam stocks, with shares of conglomerate Alfa rising 1.8% a day after the company posted strong second-quarter earnings. Argentina's Merval index slipped after scaling one-month highs the previous day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1326.18 1.07 MSCI LatAm 2539.07 0.96 Brazil Bovespa 126312.81 0.3 Mexico IPC 50275.65 0.48 Chile IPSA 4267.56 -0.18 Argentina MerVal 65538.55 -0.446 Colombia COLCAP 1251.42 0.06 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2079 -0.31 Mexico peso 20.1117 0.10 Chile peso 753.2 -0.17 Colombia peso 3866.2 -0.39 Peru sol 3.933 0.33 Argentina peso 96.4000 -0.03 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Editing by William Maclean and Leslie Adler)
EnvironmentICIS Chemical Business

INSIGHT: France's Emeraude taps into emerging markets' recycling growth

LONDON (ICIS)--France-headquartered global polymers distributor Emeraude’s newly-created division for recycling will aim to tap in to the local markets of emerging economies, where the industry’s implementation is lagging, according to the recently-appointed managing director of Emeraude Green. Benoit de Chanaleilles is the first head of Emeraude Green and said that...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies decline, Philppine peso falls the most

July 23 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.170 110.14 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3596 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.996 28.018 +0.08 Korean won 1149.600 1149.9 +0.03 Baht 32.920 32.86 -0.18 Peso 50.220 50.03 -0.38 Rupiah 14495.000 14480 -0.10 Rupee 74.460 74.46 0.00 Ringgit 4.222 4.2215 -0.01 Yuan 6.471 6.4701 -0.01 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.170 103.24 -6.29 Sing dlr 1.359 1.3209 -2.78 Taiwan dlr 27.996 28.483 +1.74 Korean won 1149.600 1086.20 -5.51 Baht 32.920 29.96 -8.99 Peso 50.220 48.01 -4.40 Rupiah 14495.000 14040 -3.14 Rupee 74.460 73.07 -1.87 Ringgit 4.222 4.0200 -4.78 Yuan 6.471 6.5283 +0.89 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Walmart's Mexico unit posts net profit of 9.8 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, July 22 (Reuters) - Walmart’s Mexico unit on Thursday reported second quarter net profit of 9.8 billion pesos ($489.5 million), up from the year-earlier period, when the retailer posted net profit of 1.6 billion pesos. Walmart de Mexico, the biggest retailer in Mexico, brought in revenue of 174.7...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso dips as new tax reform heads to Congress, Latam stocks rally

* Rate of new COVID cases in Mexico more than double overnight * Brazil's real down more than 4% so far in July * Latam stocks Recover from two-week lows * EM stocks to outperform global equities - UBS (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso fell on Wednesday on fears of renewed civil unrest there, while most other Latin American currencies and stocks as risk appetite made a cautious return after a brutal start to the week. Returning from a day's holiday, Colombia's peso fell up to 1% to November lows, even as the dollar lost momentum. The Colombian government on Tuesday presented a $3.95 billion tax reform bill to Congress, while unions and student groups sought to revive the street protests that helped scupper the reform's original iteration. The law would raise 15.2 trillion pesos per year, significantly less than the 23.4 trillion pesos sought by the government in an April proposal. "Given that the bill does not go far enough to stabilize the fiscal and debt dynamics, the new administration will be challenged to present a new structural fiscal reform in the first two years in office worth at least 1.5% of GDP in order to shore up the debt dynamics," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. Anti-government protests, which had originated from discontent with the bill, ravaged Colombia earlier this year, and combined with underlying economic weakness from the pandemic, cost Colombia two out of three of its investment-grade debt ratings. Concerns over global growth being dented by the Delta variant of the coronavirus also persisted. The rate of new infections in Mexico more than doubled from Monday to Tuesday. Mexico's peso extended losses to the third straight session, hitting a one-month low. Meanwhile, Brazil's real rose 0.6%, but is down more than 4% on the month. A recent corruption scandal along with growing disapproval of the President Jair Bolsonaro has hurt the real over the past few weeks. Adding to the noise, Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he is planning a ministerial shakeup next week, seeking to shore up power ahead of elections next year. Latam stocks rose slightly, with the MSCI index adding 1.3%. But they were recovering from a near two-month low. "For emerging markets (stocks)... the main driver is a strong expansion in corporate earnings. We expect 37% growth in earnings per share this year," strategists at UBS's chief investment office wrote in a note, also noting a narrowing vaccination gap with developed markets. "Given the combination of tailwinds and relatively appealing valuations, we expect the MSCI Emerging Markets index to gain around 10% by the end of December, outperforming global equities," they said, adding Mexico, Malaysia and India are their most preferred market in the EM universe. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1314.49 0.26 MSCI LatAm 2531.69 1.31 Brazil Bovespa 125525.13 0.1 Mexico IPC 49984.60 1.48 Chile IPSA 4280.55 -0.27 Argentina MerVal 65563.06 3.425 Colombia COLCAP 1256.04 1.45 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1994 0.59 Mexico peso 20.1920 -0.26 Chile peso 752.5 0.72 Colombia peso 3851 -0.51 Peru sol 3.946 -0.20 Argentina peso 96.3600 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam FX slips on rising COVID cases, Chilean peso lifted by copper

* Mexico marks highest daily infection rate since Jan * Copper prices rise on earnings optimism By Ambar Warrick July 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies fell on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases in Brazil and Mexico spurred caution, while Chile's peso tracked mild gains in copper prices. Mexico's peso fell 0.1%. A rise in consumer prices through the first half of July did little to spur speculation over another interest rate hike by the central bank, with COVID-19 cases rising at an exponential rate in the country. "With the policy rate already at 4.25%, still significant slack in the economy, a severe credit crunch, and relatively well anchored peso, there is likely no need at this juncture to push the policy rate much higher, as long as the FOMC maintains a highly accommodative stance and dovish guidance," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. Mexico on Wednesday posted its biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since early-January. Brazil's real shed 0.2%, as infections rose by more than 54,000 on Wednesday. More infections are likely to cause renewed lockdown measures, and further hamper growth in Latam's largest economy. Chile's peso led early gains, rising 0.4% as copper prices rose on optimism over a strong second-quarter earnings season. Optimism over corporate earnings also helped investors look past recent concerns over economic growth, with broader emerging markets staging a strong recovery. Safe haven such as the dollar and the Japanese yen also came off peaks hit this week, while the European Central Bank vowed to keep policy dovish for even longer to shore up economic growth. But Latin American (Latam) assets lagged their peers due to rising COVID-19 cases in major economies. Currencies of oil exporting majors Mexico and Colombia also largely ignored gains in crude prices. The Pan American Health Organization said the Americas is facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, as it warned countries with low inoculation rates are seeing increases in COVID-19 and repeated a call for vaccine donations. Losses in Colombia's peso were somewhat mitigated by ratings agency Fitch saying the new tax reform bill will help stabilize the country's strained public finances. But the agency said more fiscal action was required to bring down government debt levels. Latam stocks moved little in early trade. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1326.45 1.09 MSCI LatAm 2531.09 0.64 Brazil Bovespa 125577.08 -0.28 Mexico IPC 50107.53 0.14 Chile IPSA 4282.96 0.18 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1253.98 0.26 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2006 -0.17 Mexico peso 20.1550 -0.12 Chile peso 749.56 0.35 Colombia peso 3858.3 -0.19 Peru sol 3.946 0.00 Argentina peso 96.3900 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick, Editing by William Maclean)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies edge up, S. Korean won leads

July 22 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 110.100 110.27 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3634 -0.05 Taiwan dlr 28.020 28.073 +0.19 Korean won 1,151.500 1,154 +0.22 Baht 32.850 32.83 -0.06 Peso 50.265 50.12 -0.29 Rupiah 14,510 14,540 +0.21 Rupee 74.615 74.615 0.00 Ringgit 4.226 4.23 +0.09 Yuan 6.467 6.4685 +0.03 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 110.100 103.24 -6.23 Sing dlr 1.364 1.3209 -3.17 Taiwan dlr 28.020 28.483 +1.65 Korean won 1,151.500 1,086.20 -5.67 Baht 32.850 29.96 -8.80 Peso 50.265 48.01 -4.49 Rupiah 14,510 14,040 -3.24 Rupee 74.615 73.07 -2.08 Ringgit 4.226 4.0200 -4.87 Yuan 6.467 6.5283 +0.95 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
Worldhot96.com

For most emerging market central banks, the only way is up

LONDON (Reuters) – While top central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of Japan may be sitting on their hands as inflation rises, many of their peers in the big developing economies aren’t taking any chances. Brazil and Russia have already raised interest rates three...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso strengthens, Malaysian ringgit eases

July 21 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0214 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.870 109.84 -0.03 Sing dlr 1.367 1.365 -0.15 Taiwan dlr 28.047 28.06 +0.05 Korean won 1149.800 1150.4 +0.05 Baht 32.850 32.8 -0.15 Peso 50.280 50.59 +0.62 Rupiah 14540.000 14515 -0.17 Ringgit 4.235 4.222 -0.31 Yuan 6.480 6.4844 +0.07 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.870 103.24 -6.03 Sing dlr 1.367 1.3209 -3.38 Taiwan dlr 28.047 28.483 +1.55 Korean won 1149.800 1086.20 -5.53 Baht 32.850 29.96 -8.80 Peso 50.280 48.01 -4.51 Rupiah 14540.000 14040 -3.44 Rupee 74.615 73.07 -2.08 Ringgit 4.235 4.0200 -5.08 Yuan 6.480 6.5283 +0.74 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-South Korean won eases, Philippine peso firms

July 20 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0208 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 109.530 109.44 -0.08 Sing dlr 1.363 1.3631 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 28.050 28.052 +0.01 Korean won 1149.800 1147.8 -0.17 Baht 32.800 32.85 +0.15 Peso 50.750 50.93 +0.35 Rupee 74.870 74.87 0.00 Yuan 6.484 6.4905 +0.09 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 109.530 103.24 -5.74 Sing dlr 1.363 1.3209 -3.07 Taiwan dlr 28.050 28.483 +1.54 Korean won 1149.800 1086.20 -5.53 Baht 32.800 29.96 -8.66 Peso 50.750 48.01 -5.40 Rupiah 14515.000 14040 -3.27 Rupee 74.870 73.07 -2.41 Ringgit 4.222 4.0200 -4.78 Yuan 6.484 6.5283 +0.68 (Compiled by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX slump, Chile's peso up on election surprise

* Latam stocks set for worst day since late-Feb * Chilean election results likely market positive- GS * Strong economic data limits MXN losses By Ambar Warrick July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's real plummeted 1.5% on Monday, leading losses across Latin American currencies on rising inflation expectations, while Chile's peso rose after moderate candidates emerged as top contenders after the country's presidential primaries. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dropped 1.4% and headed for its worst day in nearly two weeks, as rising COVID cases sparked a sell-off in risk assets across the globe. Emerging market stocks slumped 1.9% and were set for their worst day in four months, while currencies fell 0.6%. Latin American stocks slumped 3.2%, heading for their worst day in nearly five months, tracking a broader sell off. The real fell to 5.1922 against the dollar as a weekly central bank survey showed expectations for 2021 Brazilian inflation spiked up to 6.3%, well above the central bank's year-end goal of 3.75% and more than a percentage point above the 5.25% upper limit of its wider range. While investors also penciled in more interest rate hikes by the central bank to counter the rise in prices fueled by accelerating growth and easing of COVID curbs, a significant jump in inflation could hurt Brazil's economic recovery by denting consumer spending. "Rising CPI inflation penalizes, above all, the poorest households, eroding the purchasing power of emergency aid," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note. "Banco Central will likely front-load rate hikes amid rising inflationary pressures." Chile's peso bucked the trend, rising as much as 0.5% as results of the primaries left leftist former student leader Gabriel Boric and center-right independent Sebastian Sichel as major contenders in November's general election. While both were surprise picks, they were viewed as being more moderate than other contenders. "The outcome of the primaries will likely be perceived as moderately market positive," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote, noting a defeat in the left-wing primary of an early communist party favorite and Sichel's reformist views. Mexico's peso fell 0.5%. But losses in the currency were mitigated by data that showed the country's economy surged by nearly 15% in June, as it recovers from the pandemic. Colombia's peso fell 0.4%, tracking declines in oil prices. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1314.47 -1.91 MSCI LatAm 2495.64 -3.24 Brazil Bovespa 124514.75 -1.15 Mexico IPC 49337.96 -1.62 Chile IPSA 4209.55 1.36 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1257.13 -1.21 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1922 -1.47 Mexico peso 19.9720 -0.49 Chile peso 756.9 0.10 Colombia peso 3828 -0.38 Peru sol 3.903 0.00 Argentina peso 96.3000 -0.08 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil's real best performing EM currency for the week

* Peru's sol jumps 1.3% * Latam stocks drop tracking Wall Street * Delta variant spread spurs slowing growth fears (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick July 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's real headed for a 3% weekly gain as improving prospects over economic growth helped ease fears of political unrest stemming from an ongoing corruption scandal, while Peru's sol rallied more than 1% on Friday to post its best session in three weeks. The real rose 0.1%, and was the best performing emerging market currency this week. The bulk of the currency's gains had come after the government sharply hiked its economic growth and inflation forecasts for 2021 on Wednesday. The government also intends to raise 100 billion reais ($19.64 billion) with a much-awaited income tax reform proposal, which will reduce corporate income tax but add taxation to corporate dividends and reduce subsidies. The real was also nursing two weeks of steep losses, spurred by a corruption scandal over COVID-19 vaccines and growing discontent with the government. "Coupled with the economic rebound, the high consumer prices inflation during H1/21 has not only helped boost fiscal revenues this year but is also contributing to much higher nominal GDP by the end of 2021," analysts at TS Lombard wrote in a note. "Positive as that is, Brazil’s structural fiscal issues are far from resolved and the reform agenda remains paramount for longer-term sustainability." Peru's sol was set for its best week in two months against a steady dollar, as the Andean country's currency extended gains to a third straight session on Friday. This helped cut some of the hefty yearly losses incurred on uncertainty around presidential elections there. An index of Latin American currencies was set for a weekly gain of around 2%, with a chunk of those gains thanks to the real. Most other Latam currencies were muted this week, as turbulent commodity markets offset positive cues on U.S. monetary policy from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Rising cases of COVID-19 also weighed. Mexico's peso rose 0.4%, and was set to end the week largely unchanged, tracking weakness in oil prices. But strong economic readings put oil exporting peer Colombia's peso on track for a 0.3% weekly gain. Latam stocks, dropped, tracking losses on Wall Street as fears that the rising number of coronavirus cases and its highly infectious delta variant would hamper economic activity again. However, regional equities benefited from expectations of dovish U.S. policy, and were set for a 2.6% weekly gain. Chilean markets were closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1339.66 -0.65 MSCI LatAm 2575.95 -0.58 Brazil Bovespa 126578.49 -0.7 Mexico IPC 50123.76 -0.3 Argentina MerVal 63053.89 -0.678 Colombia COLCAP 1272.31 -0.07 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1102 0.12 Mexico peso 19.8530 0.41 Colombia peso 3813.6 -0.04 Peru sol 3.903 0.87 Argentina peso 96.2100 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Chile's peso slides on dovish c.bank outlook; Mexican stocks outperform

* Chilean c.bank sees below-neutral policy for next 2 years * Magazine Luiza leads Brazil stocks higher * Peruvian sol bucks gloom, up 0.4% on GDP rise * Rising commodity prices should boost Latam stocks, FX - Invesco (Updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Susan Mathew July 15 (Reuters) - Chile's peso looked set to post its worst session in two months on Thursday, leading losses across most Latin American currencies, as the country's central bank indicated that monetary policy would remain loose for longer. The peso dropped 1.7%. The central bank hiked rates to 0.75% to stall inflation, but projected monetary policy to remain below neutral levels for the next two years. "A significant improvement in the COVID backdrop, above target headline and core inflation, and supportive external backdrop have reduced to a very significant extent the need for monetary policy to continue to support the recovery," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. They see Chile's key rate between 1.5% to 1.75% by end-2021, while Credit Suisse sees it at 1.5%, lagging other regional peers that have adopted hawkish stances. MSCI's index of Latin American currencies dropped 0.3%, underperforming a broader emerging markets index , as the dollar recovered from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell sticking to his dovish stance. Brazil's real fell 0.9% after rising strongly in the previous session, while Mexico's peso weakened 0.4%, coming under pressure from a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. The Peruvian sol outperformed, up 0.4%, after the economy showed continued growth, rising 47.8% year-on-year in May, its third monthly advance after a series of contractions during a fresh wave of the coronavirus. Argentina's inflation rate clocked in at 3.2% in June, still high but edging down from earlier in the year, data showed. Ten-year inflation linked bonds continued their move higher. The International Monetary Fund and Argentina are negotiating towards a new Extended Fund Facility program to deal with the South American country's $45 billion debt to the Fund, it said on Thursday. While most Latin American bourses joined a sell-off in global equities, Mexico's index posted its best day in more than three months, led by a 7% surge in copper producer Grupo Mexico that tracked the red metal's prices higher. Brazil's Magazine Luiza jumped nearly 5% after it said it would raise more funds and buy e-commerce company Kabum Comercio Eletronico for 1 billion reais ($196.53 million). Rising commodity prices and a strong outlook for the mining sector, especially given rising demand for "green metals" such as copper and cobalt, should boost Latin American stocks and currencies, potentially aided by a weaker dollar. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1346.97 0.66 MSCI LatAm 2580.08 -0.89 Brazil Bovespa 127431.11 -0.76 Mexico IPC 50418.89 1.99 Chile IPSA 4155.09 -0.08 Argentina MerVal 63327.10 -0.988 Colombia COLCAP 1277.39 -0.55 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.1305 -0.91 Mexico peso 19.9766 -0.55 Chile peso 757.5 -1.74 Colombia peso 3812.02 -0.58 Peru sol 3.9369 0.42 Argentina peso 96.1800 -0.02 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Alex Richardson)
Energy IndustryPosted by
Fortune

China just launched the world’s largest carbon trading market—and it already needs reforming

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. China launched the world’s largest carbon emission trading scheme (ETS) on Friday, after years of delays and missed deadlines. The scheme, which allocates industrial companies a quota for carbon emissions and allows greener firms to sell credits to more polluting ventures, is a step toward China’s goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2060. But the program is unlikely to produce any results this year.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on Chinese liquidity hopes, FX inches up

* Chinese stocks surge over 1%, Q2 GDP misses expectations. * South African rand extends recovery into second day. July 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks jumped on Thursday as mixed Chinese growth data raised expectations of more liquidity measures in the country, while currencies edged up on dovish cues from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies tepid as local COVID-19 cases weigh; won rallies

* S. Korea won firms after cenbank takes hawkish tone * Asian shares broadly higher * Indonesian authorities say prepared for daily cases to cross 60,000 * Singapore stocks slide after COVID-19 cluster By Anushka Trivedi July 15 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies traded in a tight range on Thursday as worries over local COVID-19 outbreaks countered support from relatively resilient China data and the U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sticking to a dovish tone. South Korea's won was an outlier, jumping 0.5% after the country's central bank singalled it was considering hiking rates. The Philippine peso slid 0.3%, while the Indonesian rupiah, Singapore's dollar and the Malaysian ringgit traded flat to higher. Second-quarter economic growth in the region's top trade partner China slowed, but its monthly indicators were encouraging and expectations are growing that Beijing will roll out more support measures to support the recovery. In Indonesia, authorities braced themselves for daily cases to hit the 60,000 mark as the Delta variant spread faster than their expectations, whereas in Singapore, a new COVID-19 cluster was detected and Thailand logged record deaths from the virus. "The focus this morning is squarely on the data deluge out of China but Asia's emerging market currencies remain under stress as the COVID-19 situation is worsening despite lock downs," Mizuho analysts wrote in a client note. The dollar and Treasury yields eased slightly overnight after Powell in testimony to Congress said the U.S. economy was "still a ways off" from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support. Most Asian shares advanced as rate hike fears ebbed, but Singapore's stock index dipped 0.6%. The cluster related to a lounge caused the city-state to report its highest number of coronavirus cases in 10 months as restrictions there were being gradually eased. The won saw its best day in nearly three-weeks after Bank of Korea stood pat on rates but said it would review monetary policy if needed from the next meeting. "A policy rate hike is likely in October 2021, the first in our view to hike in the region," analysts at TD Securities said, expecting South Korea's strong trade performance to keep growth buoyant. The Philippine peso continued its poor run as it fell for a second session and was on track to end lower for seventh week. HIGHLIGHTS ** Philippine stock index falls 1.1%, Universal Robina Corp down 2.3% is the top loser ** Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is down about 4.1 basis points at 1.462% ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields were down 1.9 basis points at 6.487% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0444 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan +0.13 -6.02 -0.97 3.23 China +0.06 +0.98 0.23 1.83 India +0.11 -1.93 0.22 13.64 Indonesia -0.14 -3.14 0.80 0.80 Malaysia +0.12 -4.15 0.49 -6.61 Philippines -0.26 -4.61 -1.14 -5.35 S.Korea +0.59 -4.87 0.51 14.20 Singapore +0.04 -2.37 -0.39 10.45 Taiwan +0.16 +1.86 0.85 22.16 Thailand +0.06 -8.21 0.47 8.82 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

