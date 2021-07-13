Dr. Vernon G. Vradenburg, 91, of Platteville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, July 9 at Southwest Health. There will be no memorial services held at this time, but a celebration of Vernon’s life will be held at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is serving the family. Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church or Wisconsin Badger Camp in Vernon’s memory. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.