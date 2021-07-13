Cancel
Platteville, WI

Eunice Ann (Curtis) Dagnon

SW News 4U
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEunice Ann (Curtis) Dagnon, 80, was born Oct. 14, 1940, in Steuben to Loren and Esther (Kast) Curtis. A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of Eunice’s daughter, Pam, in Prairie du Chien. Memorials may be made to the Eunice Dagnon Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at P.O. Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

