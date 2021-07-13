ESPN seems a little too comfortable airing Stephen A. Smith's anti-Asian rhetoric

Stephen A. Smith is easily the most recognizable face in sports media as he is featured on pretty well every single ESPN broadcast. The man has his very own show on Disney Plus, he is the main host of First Take, and he even has his own Sportscenter that is featured before NBA broadcasts. Needless to say, ESPN is giving Smith a lot to do and he seems more than happy to take on all of the responsibilities that come with being the face of the network.