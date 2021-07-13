Cancel
ESPN seems a little too comfortable airing Stephen A. Smith's anti-Asian rhetoric

By Brandon Yu
Mic
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the festivities for this year’s MLB All-Star week, during which the league's unequivocally brightest star Shohei Ohtani will surely steal the show, analyst and resident ESPN loudmouth Stephen A. Smith issued a dubious take. "I don't think it helps that the number one face [of baseball] is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he's saying in this country," Smith proclaimed during a segment on ESPN’s First Take yesterday.

www.mic.com

