ESPN seems a little too comfortable airing Stephen A. Smith's anti-Asian rhetoric
Ahead of the festivities for this year’s MLB All-Star week, during which the league's unequivocally brightest star Shohei Ohtani will surely steal the show, analyst and resident ESPN loudmouth Stephen A. Smith issued a dubious take. "I don't think it helps that the number one face [of baseball] is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he's saying in this country," Smith proclaimed during a segment on ESPN’s First Take yesterday.www.mic.com
