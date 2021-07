So, you are a county commissioner in Polk County. It is 1852. There has been a big trial, the expenses of which just about broke the county. The murderer, Return William Everman, was convicted and would be hanged by the sheriff eight days later. His brother, Hiram Everman, pleaded guilty to being an accessory. Judge Orville Pratt sentenced Hiram Everman to three years confinement and then headed out to the next court. Two other accused accessories, David Coe and Enoch Smith, were scheduled for trial at a later date before a Yamhill County jury.