Gov. Ron DeSantis has positioned himself as the guardian of the Florida economy. In his zeal to “get the economy back on track,” he has been a leader among those politicians who reject the scientific basis for controlling the spread of a deadly disease. His early support for vaccination programs lasted a few months, but when his political base rallied opposition, his support for public health measures waned. He began to ridicule social distance measures, considering them to be intrusions on freedom and barriers to economic recovery. He punctuated his disdain with his new political fundraising strategy, selling T-shirts emblazoned with “Don’t Fauci My Florida.”