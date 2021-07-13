HP Omen 30L review

The OnePlus Nord N200 5G feels like a high-quality phone for a great price, but with a bafflingly limited release plan – it’s only being sold in the US and Canada at launch. A successor to the N100, the new phone has a sleek design and a surprisingly great display for watching media, which you can do to your heart’s content thanks to the huge 5,000mAh battery. On the downside, its middling specs sometimes lead to performance hiccups, and its cameras don’t have much variety, but this a great-value phone for anyone who can live without cutting-edge performance or refined photo capabilities.
