The biggest online based marketplace of them all, eBay is made up of private individuals selling their own personal items that they no longer want, to hobbyists and craftsmen, through to large chain stores, such as Dick’s Sporting Goods and even Macy’s. The reason why everyone wants to sell on there is because the site has in excess of 162 million different and active users across the entire world. At any given point in time, there are greater than 800 separate items for sale on eBay. However, things were not always this way for the online marketplace. The idea for it grew from a single person’s idea back in 1995. Pierre Omidyar created the website in order for his then girlfriend to be able to trade Pez candy dispensers.