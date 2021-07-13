Cancel
Covington, GA

Verdell Sidwell Henderson

Covington News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 9th, 1948, Verdell Sidwell Henderson was born to Mr. Oliver Sidwell, Sr. & Mrs. Willie Mae Davis Sidwell in Atlanta. In 1966, She graduated from R.L. Cousins High School. In 1967 she married Edward Henderson and together they were blessed with three children. Verdell attended Nursing School and worked at a local hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska. Upon returning to Covington, GA she worked in home Healthcare and at Stanley Tools until the Company closed.

