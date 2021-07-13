Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Botetourt County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Botetourt, Craig, Roanoke by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Botetourt; Craig; Roanoke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ROANOKE...EASTERN CRAIG AND SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTIES At 323 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Catawba, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Troutville New Castle Catawba Abbott Daleville and Bradshaw. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
County
Craig County, VA
County
Botetourt County, VA
County
Roanoke County, VA
City
Daleville, VA
City
Catawba, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy