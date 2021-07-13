Cancel
Military

Here's Our Best Look Yet At The Navy's New Laser Dazzler System

By Brett Tingley
 21 days ago

The Navy's Optical Dazzling Interdictor, or ODIN, was photographed installed on the USS Stockdale during a replenishment in the Pacific. Images published by the U.S. Navy this week offer the most detailed look yet at the new Optical Dazzling Interdictor, or ODIN, in an operational setting. The directed energy weapon was seen aboard the USS Stockdale (DDG 106) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer while it was conducting a replenishment-at-sea with the USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) on July 12, 2021. ODIN is one of the Navy's premier directed energy weapons initiatives and according to these images and budget documentation, the dazzler may be approaching a largely operational status.

