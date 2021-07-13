Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
HowStuffWorks

Is It Scratchy? 5 Things to Know About Bamboo Toilet Paper

Posted by 
HowStuffWorks
HowStuffWorks
 11 days ago

Bamboo toilet paper is an earth-friendly option and, nope, it's not scratchy. Who Gives a Crap. During the Great Toilet Paper Shortage of 2020, you probably started poking around to see if there were any options available – at all, anywhere. And during your search, you may have come across the fact that bamboo toilet paper exists. Companies like Cloud Paper and Who Gives a Crap sell it as an alternative to traditional toilet paper, touting it as a more earth-friendly way to wipe your bum.

home.howstuffworks.com

Comments / 0

HowStuffWorks

HowStuffWorks

Atlanta, GA
557
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

HowStuffWorks explains thousands of topics, ranging from the flu to black holes to conspiracy theories, with video and illustrations so you can learn how everything works.

 https://www.howstuffworks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toilet Papers#Pandas#Toilets#Cloud Paper#Americans
Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Everything You Didn’t Want To Know About Using The Toilet In The Medieval Period

From archaic toilet paper to moats made of feces, using the bathroom in the Middle Ages was no picnic. For those familiar with an outhouse, the medieval toilet is its massive stone-built predecessor. Relegated to the private alcoves of a fort, medieval toilets were nothing but openings that led into a latrine or castle moat below.
Gardeningagnetwest.com

Important Things to Know About Caring for Bee Balm

Some things you should know about when caring for Bee Balm. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. One of the most important things to know about bee balms is that they are vigorous plants. In small garden settings, some varieties of bee balm can out-compete less aggressive neighbors, so be careful where you plant them.
Home & GardenWashington Post

Five things to know about synthetic lawns

While a few homeowners find their Zen moments mowing the lawn, plenty of others complain frequently about the monotony of feeding, watering and mowing their grass to keep it healthy and green. A swath of grass in the front, side or back of a home is still desirable for many...
Home & GardenPosted by
Family Handyman

This Toilet Paper Trick Can Refresh Your Entire Bathroom

There are plenty of suggestions out there for preventing less-than-pleasant odors in your bathroom. Thanks to a handy trick we spotted on TipHero, there’s a way to eliminate icky bathroom smells that doesn’t require a daily spray or a touch-up every time you go. You only have to do this as often as you change your toilet paper roll, and it works just as well.
Skin Careocmomblog.com

7 Things To Know About Snail Mucin

Have you seen how snail excretes clear slimy liquid? Well, that’s what we call the snail mucin that is known to be a popular ingredient in most Korean cosmetics. Whilst it might sound slimy and a bit grim, you’ll be surprised that it can give plenty of benefits to our skin.
Home & GardenPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

I Just Found Out What The Drawer Under The Stove Is Actually For

You know how it is when you think you know something then you find out you were all wrong? Yeah...this is that. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space. I have our cupboards as efficiently organized as possible. I think. A place for everything and everything in it's a place...or something like that.
AnimalsWHNT-TV

How to manage Japanese Beetle chewing on your plants

If you have plants or flowers in your yard, eventually, you are going to encounter bugs. Bugs such as caterpillars, worms, or beetles are all types of chewing bugs, and Japanese Beetles are becoming more of a problem. Japanese Beetles are small copper-colored with a metallic blue-green head. They tend to resemble a smaller version of a June bug. For most of the year, Japanese Beetles are fat white grub worms that live in the soil and feed off the roots of your lawn.
GardeningKankakee Daily Journal

Tomato gardeners beware, blossom end rot can be prevented

URBANA — Blossom end rot is the scourge for any tomato grower. What starts as a light tan spot at the end of the fruit where the blossom was, will expand and eventually turn black and leathery. “When it comes to tomatoes, it is most commonly seen on larger fruited...
Gardeningpurewow.com

What to Plant with Tomatoes: The 25 Best Companions to Try (and 7 to Avoid)

Planting a garden is a great way get some fresh air and grow your own food—and absolutely nothing (and we mean nothing) tastes better than a tomato fresh off the vine. But by planting tomatoes with other companion plants, you may be able to improve your harvest. The idea of companion planting is part folklore, part science, but it’s based on the theory that certain plants may help each other absorb nutrients better, keep bugs away or attract beneficial pollinators and parasitoids, a type of insect which attack vegetable pests and provide natural pest control. ( Research has shown that by attracting beneficial insects such as green lacewings and ladybird beetles, you may be able to control aphids in your garden.)
BusinessPosted by
Upworthy

A juice company dumped orange peels in a national park. Here's what it looks like now.

In 1997, ecologists Daniel Janzen and Winnie Hallwachs approached an orange juice company in Costa Rica with an off-the-wall idea. In exchange for donating a portion of unspoiled, forested land to the Área de Conservación Guanacaste — a nature preserve in the country's northwest — the park would allow the company to dump its discarded orange peels and pulp, free of charge, in a heavily grazed, largely deforested area nearby.
Industrymodernfarmer.com

Study: Wild Pigs Are Releasing as Much Carbon Dioxide as Millions of Cars

The pig is one of the most adaptable mammal species on the planet. Thanks to that adaptability, it’s found just about everywhere, from sub-Saharan Africa to the Amazon rainforest. Non-native species don’t always cause damage, but the pig’s habits are known to destroy the habitats of endangered animals, pollute waterways and carry diseases. One element has been understudied, though: Does the wallowing and digging of non-native pigs release carbon dioxide trapped in the soil? A new study from researchers at the University of Queensland and University of Canterbury finds that wild pigs are responsible for emitting an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as millions of gas-powered cars.
EnvironmentTrendHunter.com

Bamboo-Based Paper Products

In the wake of the climate change crisis, many brands have opted to create sustainable and upcycled products to appeal to eco-conscious consumers and Cheeky Panda is driving this change. The brand offers a range of bamboo-based paper products including toilet paper, kitchen rolls, straws, napkins, biodegradable wipes, and straws.
Beauty & FashionAdvocate Messenger

Can two-ply toilet paper save the world?

My wife and I decided to go for a drive in the country recently. It was such a beautiful day I decided to switch off the air conditioner and roll down the windows to let the wind blow through where my hair used to be. Before long, my stomach was...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Japanese beetles are difficult to manage. Here are 7 tips for getting rid of the pest in your garden.

Most summers bring unwelcome guests to Midwestern gardens: Japanese beetles. These iridescent green beetles are best known for feeding on roses and linden trees, but in fact they can feast on hundreds of different plants, according to Sharon Yiesla, plant knowledge specialist in the Plant Clinic at The Morton Arboretum. “We’ve started seeing them on river birches and basil,” she said. “They ...
Cell Phonescraftsyhacks.com

DIY Phone Holder from Toilet Paper Roll

Upcycle leftover toilet paper rolls and make your very own DIY phone holder. It’s a fun craft for teens, kids, and even adults. Can we just take a minute to truly appreciate this uber nifty craft project? A DIY phone holder made from a toilet paper roll—it really doesn’t get craftier than that!
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

7 Wicker Baskets Under $30 That’ll Keep Your Clutter Under Control

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s face it: Even the tidiest among us can sometimes accumulate messes that become overwhelming. The worst case scenario is when your counter, nightstand, or bathroom shelves become consumed with “stuff” that’s simply too small or miscellaneous to put in any particular place. Bobby pins, chargers, paperwork… that type of stuff. That’s where wicker baskets (my all time favorite organizing solution) come into play. Wicker baskets not only keep messes out of sight, but they’re also the perfect home for random items when you just don’t know where else to put them.
Lifestylecraftsyhacks.com

Unicorn Toilet Roll Craft

Upcycle your toilet rolls and make this beautiful unicorn toilet roll craft. A great DIY project to make with the kids!. Can you ever have enough unicorn craft projects? There’s something so magical and adorable about these mythical creatures that we keep coming back to recreating them. You can display...
Skin CareTrendHunter.com

Microbiome-Balancing Cleansing Creams

Juice Beauty’s PREBIOTIX Cleansing Cream is a clean skincare product that is launching for the brand's 16th anniversary, and as founder Karen Behnke says, "The expansion of this collection is part of our broader commitment to environmentalism, wellness, and healthy beauty products with superior efficacy and results." This new addition...
HealthThe Independent

Things you may not know about food allergies

My grandson Tomas first noticed a distressing reaction to hazelnuts at age 8. Whenever he ate Nutella, his mouth and throat felt tingly and swollen, and so this sweet spread was then banned from his diet and the household. A few years later, Tomas had the same reaction when he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy