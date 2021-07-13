Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

AT&T Joins T-Mobile In Offering An ‘Unlimited’ Data Plan That Actually Is Unlimited

By Dwight Silverman
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the confusing, arcane world of cellular service plans, “unlimited data” often doesn’t really mean unlimited. Instead, it means your speed gets reduced if you use too much. Yeah, you can slurp all the data you like, but you’ll do so at nearly unusable speeds if you get too greedy.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 1

Forbes

Forbes

252K+
Followers
61K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#Data Plan#T Mobile#At T#Unlimited Elite#Unlimited Starter#T Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
Related
Cell PhonesCNET

Best unlimited wireless phone plan

When it comes to selecting a wireless plan for your new phone -- whether you have an iPhone, Galaxy, Android or even a flip phone -- things can quickly get complicated. Unlike home internet where there's often only one or two available options, most of the US can pick wireless plans from several competitors at different price points that offer similar claims of performance or coverage.
InternetPosted by
KTAR News

Is home 5G internet service worth considering?

Q: What can you tell me about Verizon and T-Mobile’s home 5G Internet service?. A: One of the more interesting things we heard when 5G service initially launched was that in time, a ‘fixed wireless’ service might someday become an alternative to traditional cable or phone company Internet offerings. There...
Cell Phonesrheaheraldnews.com

Access the Power of 5G Today

(StatePoint) 5G is providing broad coverage and faster speeds to help keep people connected to the people and things they love most. In fact, people with 5G are already seeing improvements when doing data-heavy tasks: Ninety-two percent saw improvements with downloading videos and 84 percent say video chat was better, according to T-Mobile research.
TechnologyMac Observer

T-Mobile Test Drive

Have You Heard Of T-Mobile’s Test Drive? Through the Network Test Drive app on iOS, you can test the T-Mobile network for free for up to 30 days or 30GB of LTE data, whichever comes first. You won’t leave your current carrier and you won’t lose your existing phone number. Listen to the video below and learn more here.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

Verizon offers free Samsung Chromebook to new Fios customers

If you live in one of a few select cities and you’ve been shopping around for a new internet provider, Verizon may have a deal for you. The country’s largest mobile provider is offering some freebies when you make the switch to its high-speed fiber-optic network known as Fios. From now until 9/21/2021, new users to Verizon’s Fios Gigabit plan will score a new Samsung Chromebook 4 along with 2TB of Verizon’s cloud storage service.
Technologytelecompetitor.com

SCTelcom Sees Success with Premium Wi-Fi Service, Calix Revenue EDGE

San Jose, California — July 22, 2021 — Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that SCTelcom is continuing to dramatically transform its business and grow its value with Revenue EDGE. Most recently, SCTelcom achieved an extraordinary 200 percent increase in the adoption of its premium-level managed Wi-Fi package in just seven months and a 95 percent take rate of ProtectIQ®—a value-added EDGE Suites application that secures members’ home networks—only one year after launching. SCTelcom’s formula for success consists of leveraging the full Revenue EDGE solution: bundling ProtectIQ alongside the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 certified GigaSpire BLAST® system and the cooperative’s newly branded CommandIQ® mobile app, SCT WiFiConnect, into its three tiers of managed Wi-Fi service offerings. SCTelcom then leverages the real-time data insights of Calix Marketing Cloud to identify, segment, and target members based on their usage, resulting in experience-based offerings that excite members across southcentral Kansas and northcentral Oklahoma and drive new, recurring revenue streams.
Technologyaithority.com

5G Reliability, Availability, and Speed Revealed in Major Nationwide Network Review

GWS releases 5G test results ahead of its annual nationwide network report. With customer 5G expectations running high and operators rapidly deploying this advanced technology across the U.S., Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. (GWS) has completed nationwide testing of the major operators’ 5G networks. GWS’s network testing specialists conducted approximately 8 million controlled tests in all 50 states, accounting for nearly one million miles across all major metropolitan areas, smaller urban cities, and rural towns (a total of 498 markets covering a population of 303 million or 92% of the U.S.).
Cell Phonestmonews.com

Rumor: REVVL V+ 5G could be next free phone offer from T-Mobile’s 5G for All campaign

— It looks like T-Mobile will once again change the free 5G device it will be offering under its Great Free 5G Phone Upgrade program. According to a report, it’s possible that T-Mo will be changing the free device from the OnePlus Nord N200 5G to the upcoming REVVL V+ 5G. Originally, T-Mobile offered the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G as the free device under its 5G for All campaign. But the Un-Carrier changed things up last month.
Cell Phonesmoneytalksnews.com

4 Best Plans to Keep Your Old Phone With

You always get the best cellphone deals when you switch carriers, but usually those deals involve getting a new device. But what are the best deals for folks who are perfectly happy with their current phone?. If you already love your smartphone and still want to take advantage of a...
Technologytelecompetitor.com

Comcast Engineer Repurposes Long Haul Gear for Local Access Network Insight

Through a corporate blog post, Comcast highlights an innovative use of an existing technology — reconfigurable add-drop multiplexers (ROADMs) – that now greatly increases technicians’ visibility into local network traffic. ROADMs generally are used in long haul transport. A key element of these devices is optical spectrum analyzer chips that...
BusinessThe Verge

Predictably, T-Mobile’s merger promises weren’t enough to make a carrier out of Dish

When T-Mobile acquired Sprint in April 2020, it brought our major wireless carrier choices from four down to three. Recognizing that this would indeed be a bad thing for US wireless customers (aka all of us), T-Mobile agreed to a set of conditions with the FCC’s blessing that would theoretically position Dish Network to fill the Sprint-shaped hole in our wireless landscape.
Cell Phonestmonews.com

Metro by T-Mobile: Giving away free iPhone 12 mini to customers

For the first time ever, the Apple iPhone 12 mini smartphone is being given away for free by a prepaid network. Earlier today, Metro by T-Mobile revealed that they will be running a promotion that will give a free iPhone 12 mini to their customers. The best part about the announcement is that the device comes with 5G connectivity.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Metro by T-Mobile Is First and Only in Prepaid to Offer Iphone 12 Mini on Us

Metro by T-Mobile Customers Have the Power of T-Mobile’s 5g Network in Their Hands. T-Mobile (TMUS) is helping people get back to school, and now Metro by T-Mobile is getting in on the action with iPhone 12 mini on Us the first and only prepaid provider to offer the 5G-capable iPhone 12 mini on Us — starting July 22. And, as always, it comes with access to T-Mobile’s award-winning nationwide 5G network on all plans.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Verizon announces Smart Display with 4G LTE support and Alexa

Verizon has now announced a Smart Display, that will respond both to "Hi, Verizon" and "Alexa", an Alexa-powered device the carrier has teased since March, reports Engadget. The new Smart Display supports 4G LTE connectivity to help during outages and setup. The Smart Display features an 8-inch 1,280 x 800...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Which carriers can I use the TCL 20S on, in the USA?

TCL has launched its new mid-range smartphone — the TCL 20S — in the United States, on sale via Amazon. Featuring a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, it’s a decent smartphone. So if you’re planning to buy the phone, you might be wondering about the TCL 20S carrier support. In this article, we’ll explain which carriers are supported by the new TCL phone in the US.

Comments / 1

Community Policy