Serve City Launches Christmas in July Fundraiser with New Branding & Leadership Team. HAMILTON- A lot of new energy and excitement has recently been bursting from the doors of Serve City over on Hamilton’s East Avenue. Many may be wondering what could have brought about this sudden change in atmosphere for an organization that has served Butler County’s low-income and homeless neighbors for over twenty years. Perhaps, it likely derives from the recent installation of a brand-new leadership team, one full of fresh, bold ideas. Indeed, there is a lot to be excited about with what changes have already occurred (and what plans are currently in the works).