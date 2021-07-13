‘Mi Iubita, Mon Amour’ Review: An Uncomfortable Love Story, Told with Equal Parts Sweat and Boredom
Two years after Céline Sciamma’s luminous “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the lush historical romance has spawned an intriguing legacy: Two of its stars are back on the Croisette, each with her own feature directorial debut. Noémie Merlant and breakout supporting star Luàna Bajrami have made a pair of films that would make a compelling double feature with their similar tones and countryside settings, along with awkward filmmaking tics to spare. But while Bajrami’s “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar” indicates a budding filmmaker eager to explore elements that don’t always pay off, Merlant’s “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” suffers from the opposite issue: a filmmaker unwilling to grapple with the uncomfortable questions her story asks.www.indiewire.com
