‘Mi Iubita, Mon Amour’ Review: An Uncomfortable Love Story, Told with Equal Parts Sweat and Boredom

By Kate Erbland, @katerbland
IndieWire
IndieWire
 11 days ago
Two years after Céline Sciamma’s luminous “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” premiered at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the lush historical romance has spawned an intriguing legacy: Two of its stars are back on the Croisette, each with her own feature directorial debut. Noémie Merlant and breakout supporting star Luàna Bajrami have made a pair of films that would make a compelling double feature with their similar tones and countryside settings, along with awkward filmmaking tics to spare. But while Bajrami’s “The Hill Where Lionesses Roar” indicates a budding filmmaker eager to explore elements that don’t always pay off, Merlant’s “Mi Iubita, Mon Amour” suffers from the opposite issue: a filmmaker unwilling to grapple with the uncomfortable questions her story asks.

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

