EXPLORE DOWNTOWN: Art Walk, Summer Concert Series Saturday in Palestine

Saturday’s Art Walk and Summer Concert Series is a great time to explore downtown Palestine.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, professional and emerging artists will display and demonstrate their work in 13 businesses in downtown Palestine.

“This is a monthly ‘Meet the Artist’ opportunity for the public to enjoy while out shopping the local venues,” said artist David Tripp.

“Traditionally, an art walk involves art galleries that schedule openings on the same evening,” said artist Deanna Frye. “This allows patrons to walk from gallery to gallery, to see new exhibits each has to offer, on a specific evening. Since Palestine doesn't have a plethora of art galleries, we have asked businesses to host artists for a one-day ‘pop up’ style exhibit. This is a great partnership for artists and downtown businesses. The event brings new patrons out to see artist's work and second, it brings new customers into downtown businesses. It's a win/win.”

On Saturday art lovers and visitors can enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings, diverse art mediums and meet the artist in various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St.

This weekend, art and artists can be found at The Gallery at the Redlands, The Redlands Hotel, Congressman Lance Gooden’s Office, Home Grill Steakhouse, Old Magnolia Mercantile, L&L Shoe Store, Duncan Depot Antiques, Old Town Vintage, The Co-Ed Shop, Shears & Beerz, Jordan Crabill Studio, Barnyard Boutique & Cool Cow Creamery and Gleason’s Computer.

Featured artists include Janet Staples, David Tripp, Greg Gunnels, Alli Scogins, Hailey Perkins, Deanna Fry, Cairo Reyes, Miyoko Callaway, Daniel Maldonado, Emily Thompson, Pam McAdams, Cecilia Bramhall, Lindsey Sifers, Greg Gunnels, Christine Killion, Lauren Killion, Abigail Killion, Meagan Killion, Kaitlyn Killion and Jordan Crabill.

This event is a project of the Dogwood Art Council, whose motto is “Art is happening in Palestine.”

The Dogwood Art Council is a non-profit organization with a goal to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing arts.

Saturday’s Summer Concert Series, which coincides with the Palestine Art Walk, features New Ellum. The band is set to play 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Hambone’s Cajun Grill in Old Town Palestine.

The Summer Concert Series is hosted by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. Sponsorships are available for this event and tables are available to purchase for each concert. Call the PACC for more information, 903-729-6066.

This is the second of three summer Art Walks and Summer Concert Series. If you cannot make this weekend’s events, the last is set for August 21.

A t-shirt supporting the Dogwood Art Council featuring their motto is available at The Co-Ed Shop.

For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, log onto their Facebook page m.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.