MLB Makes $100M Commitment to Increase Black Participation

By Associated Press
 12 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Major League Baseball will give at least $100 million over 10 years and help raise an additional $50 million to the Players Alliance aimed at increasing the number of Blacks playing the sport and eventually making the big leagues. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the decision before...

ABOUT

ESPN 99.1 has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

