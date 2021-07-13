Mark Zuckerberg Has Sold Facebook Stock Almost Every Weekday This Year

After a year during which he didn’t let go of any Facebook stock, Mark Zuckerberg is back to his selling ways. Since November 9, 2020, the Facebook cofounder and CEO, who is worth $127 billion, has unloaded shares nearly every business day, according to filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Overall, he’s sold 9.4 million shares, worth $2.8 billion, over the past eight months through Wednesday. About 90% of the sales were made by his philanthropic and advocacy organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI). A smaller portion—roughly $200 million after taxes, per Forbes’ estimates—went into his own pockets. Zuckerberg, who is the world’s fifth richest person, has now winnowed his stake in Facebook to about 14%, down from 28% at the time of the company’s IPO.