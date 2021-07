Elected officials in a primarily rural Michigan county are under fire after voting to give over $500,000 in federal coronavirus relief money directly to employees and themselves. Records obtained by The Flint Journal show the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted to give a $25,000 bonus to "top-level administrators" and $12,500 to department heads. In total, around 250 employees bonuses, which officials described as "hazard pay."