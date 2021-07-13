Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

10 Questions With… Brian Peters

By Edie Cohen
Interior Design
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrained as an architect and artist, Brian Peters has melded the two into a distinctive career intersecting both worlds. His medium is 3D-printed ceramics. Thus, fabrication enters the mix. As does the junction between the high-tech digital realm and the traditional, artisanal techniques of kiln drying and glazing that are part of the process. His works run the gamut from freestanding screens and wall-mounted pieces to large-scale installations commissioned by such public institutions as the state of New Jersey, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, Wisconsin, and the Carnegie Museum of Art. Architects are clients, too, among them Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Everything is created in Peters’ studio in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh, as is the residence he shares with his wife Daphne, an assistant teaching professor at Carnegie Mellon School of Design, and children, Matthias, 6, and Zoe, 3. Peters, though, is a world citizen. He lived in Barcelona and Amsterdam, following seven years in Chicago and holds a bachelor of studio art degree from Calvin College (Grand Rapids), a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a master’s degree in advanced architecture from the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia, Barcelona.

www.interiordesign.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Person
Zoe
Person
Matthias
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Furniture Design#Calvin College#Iacc#Dus#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Design
News Break
Home & Garden
Country
Netherlands
Related
Los Angeles, CAangelsonparade.com

The Return of Brian???? (or..."The Life of Brian" )

The Saga of our favorite DP continues. After his demand to leave, and his failed loan at Almeria, followed by a disappointing stint at Copa for Uruguay. Plenty of consternation was brewing among the Black and Gold faithful. Does he want to play Futbol? Does he want to get to Europe? Or does he want to ride a donkey holding a baby sheep with absolutely perfect hair and tattoos???
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

Woman who jumped with dog from NYC high-rise identified

The woman who jumped to her death from her Manhattan high-rise with her dog in hand has been identified as Linda Holston, a recent transplant to the Big Apple. Holston, 60, moved to Manhattan in 2017 from New Mexico, where she acted in community theater. In New York, she studied acting at the William Esper Studio, completing the program in 2019, according to an online profile on Backstage.com.
Houston, TXHello Magazine

Simone Biles' hotel-worthy garden transformation is epic – photos

Simone Biles has the most incredible home in Houston, Texas which she purchased back in 2019 – and wait until you see her new garden complete with an outdoor swimming pool. The Olympic gymnast has delighted fans by sharing regular updates of her garden renovation on social media, including sharing before and after photos of the process.
Colorado Springs, COinsideradio.com

Brian Taylor

20-year country radio veteran Brian Taylor joins Cumulus Media “Cat Country 95.1” KATC Colorado Springs for afternoons. Taylor has been serving as an on-air talent for Westwood One since 2019 and previously was CEO of Hillbilly Live and on-air at Bonneville country KYGO Denver (98.5). “We are so excited to...
New York City, NYclarencebee.com

‘OFF ROAD’ with Peter Palmisano

A longtime Buffalonian, Peter Palmisano has had a great history, from being a school teacher to an actor working on many theatrical stages in Western New York. An ensemble member of Road Less Traveled Productions, Palmisano became the host of the production company’s “OFF ROAD” podcast, which began in October 2019. The podcast features many Western New York theater artists […]
DesignInterior Design

Artist/Designer Henry Timi Finds Depth in Simplicity at His Milan Loft

The Milan loft of artist/designer Henry Timi exhibits an almost monastic purity. All surfaces—walls, ceilings, rough stone floors—are brushed with a layer of clay, forming a chalky backdrop to a curated selection of minimalist furnishings from the designer’s HenryTimi brand. Even the monolithic chiseled-stone kitchen and the bathroom vanity, more site-specific sculptures than fixtures, align with his resolute vision: simple, restrained, refined, luxurious. Exuding a reserved elegance and honesty, his geometrically reductive creations, whether a pewter vase or a planar oak chair, celebrate their raw materiality—a unique bond with their organic origins. “My designs revert to the pristine state of things: monochromatic elements and singular natural materials,” Timi says.
Musicafropop.org

Peter Siegel on Joseph Spence

The music of Bahamian guitarist/vocalist Joseph Spence (1910-1984) is unforgettable to anyone who has heard it. His guttural voice—half gospel, half grunt—is buoyed by an utterly unique fingerstyle guitar playing that moves with the determination and funk of an old jalopy. Spence’s repertoire mixes songs you’ve known all your life with those you wish you had. In the deepest sense, his art traces back to the 17th century, when British colonialists moved African captives back and forth between the Bahamas and the Carolinas, blending cultures along the way. Starting in the late 1950s, when his music was recorded and heard in American folk music circles, Spence became a beloved global folk icon.
Brooklyn, NYInterior Design

White Arrow Reimagines a Model Unit in Brooklyn Tower as a Design-Forward Home

The tallest building in Brooklyn, the residential Brooklyn Tower designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox in the borough’s downtown area, offers 68-stories of luxury living. Breathing life into the interior units planned by Catherine Newman, local design firm White Arrow created a model suite that highlights the refined architecture of the building with a touch of playfulness—one of several completed by the team in different styles. “We’re very connected to the local design community,” Keren Richter, White Arrow co-founder and creative director says, noting that her background in fine arts influences her collective style. By working with and sourcing pieces from local makers and artisans, White Arrow incorporated natural materials in simplified silhouettes to fashion a rarefied, lived-in aesthetic for this model unit.
Entertainmentfireislandnews.com

Interview: Peter Greenberg

By Lucie Lagodich ~ Known in the travel industry as The Travel Detective, the world-renowned travel news reporter and producer Peter Greenberg grew up in Ocean Bay Park, and has been a volunteer firefighter on the island since age 18, and is still responding to calls today. He travels the world reporting on travel and beautiful destinations. Greenberg is an Emmy Award-winning investigative reporter and the travel editor for CBS News, appears on “CBS This Morning,” and hosts the television show”The Travel Detective with Peter Greenberg,” among others.
Loveland, COReporterHerald.com

Five Questions: Brian Bean keeps up with the art of auctions

Loveland resident Brian Bean ended up calling an auction in Albuquerque, New Mexico, by pure circumstance. He and his father needed to sell their truckload of antiques, and the auctioneer they hired from a Yellow Pages search — there was no internet in the early 1990s — wasn’t able to cut it.
New York City, NYwestsenecabee.com

‘OFF ROAD’ with Peter Palmisano

A longtime Buffalonian, Peter Palmisano has had a great history, from being a school teacher to an actor working on many theatrical stages in Western New York. An ensemble member of Road Less Traveled Productions, Palmisano became the host of the production company’s “OFF ROAD” podcast, which began in October 2019. The podcast features many Western New York theater artists […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy