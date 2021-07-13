10 Questions With… Brian Peters

Trained as an architect and artist, Brian Peters has melded the two into a distinctive career intersecting both worlds. His medium is 3D-printed ceramics. Thus, fabrication enters the mix. As does the junction between the high-tech digital realm and the traditional, artisanal techniques of kiln drying and glazing that are part of the process. His works run the gamut from freestanding screens and wall-mounted pieces to large-scale installations commissioned by such public institutions as the state of New Jersey, the Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison, Wisconsin, and the Carnegie Museum of Art. Architects are clients, too, among them Bohlin Cywinski Jackson. Everything is created in Peters’ studio in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, outside of Pittsburgh, as is the residence he shares with his wife Daphne, an assistant teaching professor at Carnegie Mellon School of Design, and children, Matthias, 6, and Zoe, 3. Peters, though, is a world citizen. He lived in Barcelona and Amsterdam, following seven years in Chicago and holds a bachelor of studio art degree from Calvin College (Grand Rapids), a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a master’s degree in advanced architecture from the Institute for Advanced Architecture of Catalonia, Barcelona.