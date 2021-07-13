Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Dunbar High School’s Track and Field coach dies after battle with COVID-19

By ABC7 News
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wjjb7_0avlPZJd00

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Dunbar High School’s Track and Field coach has died after battling COVID-19 since June, according to Lee County School District Assistant Director, Media Relations & Public Information Rob Spicker.

Coach Guy Thomas was in critical condition at a hospital last month, Principal Carl Burnside announced.

The Dunbar Boys Track and Field team placed third in Florida, this season.

Thomas worked as an intern with the Adidas National Track and Field team in Orlando during the summer of 2020.

Florida has reported a rise in COVID-19 cases state-wide in recent weeks.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Fort Myers, FL
Coronavirus
Lee County, FL
Coronavirus
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Fort Myers, FL
Lee County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
County
Lee County, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#High School#Dunbar High School#Lee County School#Media Relations Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Sports
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy