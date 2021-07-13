Report: Lakers ‘searching for potential pathways’ to reacquire Lonzo Ball
According to a recent report, the Los Angeles Lakers could be looking for ways to reunite with 23-year-old point guard Lonzo Ball. “Yet it’s worth noting that inevitable rumbles of Lakers interest would not merely emanate from [Ben] Simmons’ status as a [Rich] Paul client like LeBron James and Anthony Davis,” wrote Marc Stein in a recent blog post. “Word is that the Lakers, on top of their well-chronicled need for more shooting, covet one more difference-making playmaker who would allow James and Davis to spend more time at power forward and center.lakersdaily.com
Comments / 0